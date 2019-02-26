Van Schaik has launched a new digital app called SmartSWOT that is designed to students with learning according to Hypertext. Photo: File

DURBAN – Van Schaik has launched a new digital app called SmartSWOT that is designed to students with learning according to Hypertext. According to the bookstore, the mobile app bring together textbook publishers, educators and learners onto one platform and it has curriculum-based resources.

Stephen Erasmus, the Managing Director of the Van Schaik bookstore said that SmartSWOT is a digital ecosystem that is more than an e-textbook. Erasmus calls the app a digital learning solution that allows for blended classroom teaching supported by digital technology and resources used at home.

According to the bookstore company, the app can be installed on a variety of devices including tablets, smartphones and computers and is available on iOS, Windows and Android.

SmartSWOT comes with pre-packaged material as per the curriculum in the form of digital books.

Schools that choose to make the app available to their learners have the option to do homework, tests and publish more learning resources through the platform.

Melvin Kaabwe, Project Manager for SmartSWOT said that teachers and learners can use the app to supervise student progress because the app has the capacity to track learners through self-marking quizzes and assessments.

Open Omnia

Open Omnia is also an app that has been designed for educational purposes to help learners with maths. Lloyd Gordon, the developer of the app, has his eyes set on making high-quality mathematics education free and accessible to students from various socioeconomic backgrounds.

Gordon's app which is a web-based programme aims to help students who struggle with mathematics to better understand the subject.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE