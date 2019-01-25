FILE - This July 3, 2014 file photo shows Microsoft Corp. signage outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Wash. (AP Photo Ted S. Warren, File)

CAPE TOWN – Microsoft South Africa has launched a new initiative called Make Your Wish aimed to help individuals and organisations share their ideas on how artificial intelligence (AI) can bring about changes in the world. Microsoft SA said in a statement: "Make Your Wish will act as a platform to bring ideas and imaginations together from bright minds on implementing Artificial Intelligence and how it could help improve lives – and empower people and organizations to achieve more."

“By simply making a wish, people with ideas that can be enabled through AI technology can stand a real opportunity to not only be heard but to bring real-world impact."

Here are steps as to how the set-up of the initiative works:

Applicants that are interested in entering this initiative need to submit their ideas. Once you have submitted your "wish", Microsoft SA will then evaluate its merits and if you are selected, it will then be placed on a Wish List.

According to the company, the process will take place in the first quarter of 2019.

If your idea was selected, you will then need to get people to vote for it, by going to a web page and clicking the vote button.

In the end, according to Microsoft, A panel of experts and Wish Fulfillers will review all of the submissions and choose a selection of wishes to make come true.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE