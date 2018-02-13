CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties called for the dissolution of Parliament and demanded that elections be held to elect a new president after Jacob Zuma steps down.

The resolution came after leaders of the Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Congress of the People (Cope), Pan African Congress (PAC), African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus), and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) met on Monday.

A request was made to reschedule the EFF’s motion of no confidence in the President to the 13th of February after Baleka Mbete originally scheduled the motion for 22 February.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule announced in a media briefing on the outcomes of Monday's special ANC NEC meeting at ANC headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg.

As news arrives that The ANC has recalled President Jacob Zuma, South Africans rejoice.

Trending on Twitter currently is the #Zumarecall and this is what the Economic sector of South Africa had to say:























































- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE