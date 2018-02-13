CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties called for the dissolution of Parliament and demanded that elections be held to elect a new president after Jacob Zuma steps down.
The resolution came after leaders of the Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Congress of the People (Cope), Pan African Congress (PAC), African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus), and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) met on Monday.
A request was made to reschedule the EFF’s motion of no confidence in the President to the 13th of February after Baleka Mbete originally scheduled the motion for 22 February.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule announced in a media briefing on the outcomes of Monday's special ANC NEC meeting at ANC headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg.
As news arrives that The ANC has recalled President Jacob Zuma, South Africans rejoice.
Trending on Twitter currently is the #Zumarecall and this is what the Economic sector of South Africa had to say:
FutureSA welcomes ANC’s decision to recall Zuma #FutureSA #Zumarecall #zumamustgo #Zumaexit #zexit #endstatecapturenow
We are a country in limbo due to Zuma’s continued selfish behaviour. Personal gain has always been his motive and, once again, his conduct is no exception. He has defied everybody to date, including his party, Parliament and the courts. #Zexit #ImpeachZumahttps://www.outa.co.za/zumas-recall-must-implemented/ …
#Rand strength due to expectations of #Zexit, but remains vulnerable to challenges #Ramaphosa faces and possible further mayhem on global financial markets.
Interesting that #Zuma wants 3-6 months before resigning. Does he want to stimulate the Ocean economy? Increase GDP growth to 5%? Implement the NDP? Target unemployment, education and poverty?
It’s official: @MYANC has recalled President Jacob Zuma.
Recalled. Now exit, stage left.
BLSA welcomes the decision to recall Mr Zuma.
We urge the ANC’s new leadership to act swiftly, but constitutionally, in removing their deployee from high office so that work of recovering our future can begin in earnest - @bonang_mohale
Read statement: http://bit.ly/2BriTGs
Mr Zuma is recalled and it rains in Cape Town.
