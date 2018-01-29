CAPE TOWN - Facebook is moving towards game streaming with its new project set to give gaming content creators the platform to access game streaming if they can’t use services such as Twitch or YouTube.

The Facebook Gaming Creator Program will be centered around helping creators build a community and then engage with that community.

Facebook believes that with its wealth of platforms it can better help creators be seen by those that might enjoy their content. Additionally, Facebook wants to include tools that gamers need to make a living off of streaming.

This functionality includes fans making payments to creators during streams via the Facebook website. “There’s a lot of work to be done, but we’re committed to building the fundamental architecture that gaming creators need to be successful, starting with foundational elements like enabling all creators in the program to livestream in 1080p/60fps. Most of all, with each new feature we add for gaming video, we’re committed to building it alongside our creators hand-in-hand,” said Facebook in a statement.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE