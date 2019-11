Capitec Bank launches brand new banking app









Capitec Bank has recently launched a new banking app that has been available since October 21, 2019. File Photo: IOL

DURBAN - Capitec Bank has recently launched a new banking app that has been available since October 21, 2019. According to the bank, this new app is not an update of Capitec's existing app but an entirely new app.

The app has been designed with the convenience of Capitec Bank clients in mind and it is even easier to use than the current Capitec Bank app.





Here are the features of the app:





1. Personalised home screen: Users can see their accounts and balances at a glance.





2. Customise your favourites: Users can set up shortcuts on their home and sign-in screens for one-tap access to the features that they use the most.





3. Track your spend: Users can get a quick overview of how they are spending their money with categories like food transport or communication.





4. Use biometric: Users can sign-in and authenticate with fingerprints or facial recognition their phone supports this.





5. Manage contactless card transactions: Users can turn their card's tap to pay function on and off.





The app is free to download and there is no monthly subscription plus MTN, Vodacom, Telkom Mobile and Cell C subscribers pay zero data charges when they use the app.





The app is also secure because every transaction is protected by the user's Remote pin.





it is important to note that any client that registers for Remote Banking from the launch date with automatically get the new app. Clients that are using the existing app can continue to use the current app until they download and activate the new app. Once successfully activated clients will not be able to use the existing app, only the new app.





Capitec Bank clients who have verified their email address on the current app can upgrade to the new app without visiting a branch.





BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE