CAPE TOWN – Cell C announced on Tuesday that it had extended its free data promotion for its Black streaming service until the end of June 2019. Back in May 2018, Cell C announced that its customers would be able to stream movies, series, sport and more through the black platform without incurring data costs.

The offering was due to end April 2018 but Cell C has now decided to extend the offer it again after the company extended it in April.

Black said in a statement: "For most consumers, the new year brings added expenses and we have decided to extend the promotional period to the end of June 2019 to ensure Cell C customers continue to watch their favourite series and movies without incurring additional data costs."

Black also recently launched a free seven-day trial for its Binge Elite package, which allows users to try out the highest subscription tier on Black.

The streaming service is available on all networks in South Africa and each subscription can be accessed on up to five devices.

The streaming service is available on the desktop through the official black website or you can download apps for iOS and Android for when you’re on the go.