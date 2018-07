CAE TOWN - Cell C has announced that it will be increasing the price of its products, which have taken effect since the 1st of July.

The changes affect several contract tariff plans and TopUp plans, including Pinnacle, Connector, StraightUp, Epic, SmartChat, ChatMore and more.

Additionally, the company said that their newly introduced data-centric Pinnacle postpaid and top-up plans launched on 1 June are not affected by the price adjustments.

Cell C skipped the February price hike in 2018, but adjusted its prices when Treasury increased the VAT rate from 14% to 15% in April.

Here are the new prices that you need to be aware of:

Connector Package Current Subscription New Subscription % Increase Connector 1 R 503.38 R 529.00 5.1% Connector 2 R 604.26 R 635.00 5.1% Connector 3 R 806.01 R 845.00 4.8% Connector 4 R 1,007.77 R 1,059.00 5.1% Connector 5 R 1,512.15 R 1,599.00 5.7% Out of Bundle Rates Current rate New rate % Increase Voice Calls (rate/minute) R 0.51 R 0.55 7.8% Data (rate/MB) R 0.16 R 0.20 25.0% SMS (rate/SMS) R 0.16 R 0.20 25.0% EPIC Package Current Subscription New Subscription % Increase EPIC 100 R69.61 R75.00 7.7% EPIC 150 R99.87 R105.00 5.1% EPIC 200 R130.14 R135.00 3.7% EPIC 350 R231.01 R240.00 3.9% EPIC 500 R341.98 R360.00 5.3% EPIC 650 R452.94 R475.00 4.9% EPIC 1000 R705.14 R740.00 4.9% EPIC Infinity R1,007.77 R1,059.00 5.1% Out of Bundle Rates Current rate New rate % Increase Data (rate/MB) – EPIC 1000 TopUp & Infinity R0.16 R0.20 25.0% SmartChat Package Current Subscription New Subscription % Increase SmartChat 1GB R110.97 R115.00 3.6% SmartChat 2GB R221.93 R235.00 5.9% SmartChat 3GB R272.37 R285.00 4.6% SmartChat 6GB R494.30 R519.00 5.0% SmartChat 8GB R655.71 R689.00 5.1% Out of Bundle Rates Current rate New rate % Increase Voice Calls (rate/minute) R1.67 R1.75 4.8% ChatMore Package Current Subscription New Subscription % Increase ChatMore 200 R180.58 R189.00 4.7% ChatMore 400 R352.07 R369.00 4.8% Out of Bundle Rates Current rate New rate % Increase Voice Calls (rate/minute) R1.00 R1.05 5.0% HI5 Package Current Subscription New Subscription % Increase HI5 R181.58 R190.00 4.6% Out of Bundle Rates Current rate New rate % Increase Voice Calls (rate/minute) R1.27 R1.35 6.3% Other postpaid tariff changes Package Current Subscription New Subscription % Increase Active Chat 100 R277.42 R290.00 4.5% Active Chat 220 R443.86 R465.00 4.8% Active Chat Standard R166.45 R175.00 5.1% All Week 100 R110.97 R115.00 3.6% BlackBerry All Week 100 R221.93 R235.00 5.9% BlackBerry Casual Chat 100 R151.32 R159.00 5.1% Business Chat 1000 R1,664.48 R1,750.00 5.1% Business Chat 1000 LCR R610.57 R640.00 4.8% Business Chat 400 R721.27 R759.00 5.2% Business Chat 700 R1,210.53 R1,270.00 4.9% Business Chat Any Network LCR R131.66 R139.00 5.6% Business Chat Standard R186.63 R195.00 4.5% Casual Chat 100 R126.10 R135.00 7.1% Casual Chat Anytime R146.28 R155.00 6.0% Casual SMS R126.10 R135.00 7.1% Red Bull Mobile R220.34 R230.00 4.4% Pinnacle Top-up Package Current Subscription New Subscription % Increase Pinnacle 30 TopUp R39.35 R42.00 6.7% Pinnacle 50 TopUp R79.70 R85.00 6.6% Pinnacle 100 TopUp R140.22 R145.00 3.4% Pinnacle 150 TopUp R220.93 R230.00 4.1% Pinnacle 250 TopUp R331.89 R349.00 5.2% Pinnacle 400 TopUp R442.86 R465.00 5.0% Pinnacle 600 TopUp R553.82 R580.00 4.7% Pinnacle 1000 TopUp R775.75 R815.00 5.1% Pinnacle Unlimited TopUp R1,108.65 R1,159.00 4.5% Pinnacle 1 TopUp R503.38 R529.00 5.1% Out of Bundle Rates Current rate New rate % Increase Voice Calls (rate/minute) – Pinnacle 30 to Pinnacle 400 R1.52 R1.60 5.3% StraightUp Top-up Package Current Subscription New Subscription % Increase StraightUp 30 TopUp R40.36 R42.00 4.1% StraightUp 50 TopUp R60.53 R65.00 7.4% StraightUp 100 TopUp R121.06 R129.00 6.6% StraightUp 200 TopUp R242.11 R255.00 5.3% StraightUp 400 TopUp R489.26 R515.00 5.3% StraightUp 800 TopUp R958.34 R1,010.00 5.4% Out of Bundle Rates Current rate New rate % Increase Voice Calls (rate/minute) R1.27 R1.35 6.3% EPIC Top-up Package Current Subscription New Subscription % Increase Epic 100 TopUp R69.61 R75.00 7.7% Epic 150 TopUp R99.87 R105.00 5.1% Epic 200 TopUp R130.14 R135.00 3.7% Epic 350 TopUp R231.01 R240.00 3.9% Epic 500 TopUp R341.98 R360.00 5.3% Epic 650 TopUp R452.94 R475.00 4.9% Epic 1000 TopUp R705.14 R740.00 4.9% EPIC Infinity R1,007.77 R1,059.00 5.1% Out of Bundle Rates Current rate New rate % Increase Data (rate/MB) – EPIC 100 TopUp to EPIC 650 TopUp R1.00 R1.11 11.0% Data (rate/MB) – Epic 1000 TopUp & Infinity R0.16 R0.20 25.0% SmartChat Top-up Package Current Subscription New Subscription % Increase SmartChat 1GB TopUp R110.97 R116.00 4.5% SmartChat 2GB TopUp R221.93 R235.00 5.9% SmartChat 3GB TopUp R272.37 R285.00 4.6% SmartChat 6GB TopUp R494.30 R519.00 5.0% SmartChat 8GB TopUp R655.71 R689.00 5.1% Out of Bundle Rates Current rate New rate % Increase Voice Calls (rate/minute) R1.67 R1.75 4.8%

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE