JOHANNESBURG - Cell C have announced that they will be increasing the price of their WhatsApp bundle from February 2018.





The previous price of R12 for the bundle will see users now having to fork out R3 more, taking the bundle price to R15.









The bundle offers a fair usage cap of 600MB and is valid for 30 days.





Cell C launched their WhatsApp bundle in October 2014 and it provided users with free text, image sending, or voice messages over WhatsApp.





"Cell C is the only network to offer customers a dedicated, value for money WhatsApp bundle. The price increase is effective on WhatsApp bundles across all sales channels," Cell C said in a statement.







