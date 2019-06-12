WhatsApp Boosta allows customers to boost their 1, 5 and 30-day data bundles with additional data to use exclusively on WhatsApp. Photo: Pixabay

DURBAN – Cell C has launched Whatsapp Boosta, a promotional product available from 7 June to 31 August 2019. WhatsApp Boosta allows customers to boost their 1, 5 and 30-day data bundles with additional data to use exclusively on WhatsApp.

Customers can enjoy the discounted Whatsapp data and use their normal data for all other mobile needs, stretching their spend further and giving them even more value. The promotion is available to all Cell C Prepaid, Postpaid and Hybrid customers.

"Whatsapp is one of the biggest social media platforms in South Africa and to maintain an affordable yet seamless user experience on our network, we need to constantly innovate," said Junaid Munshi Chief Commercial Officer, Cell C.

Whatsapp has garnered a global appeal from a range of consumers and this promotion caters to all those customer segments. It makes Whatsapp more accessible and enables people to communicate freely on Whatsapp at reduced rates.

Whatsapp Boosta gives customers more choice to tailor their packages to suit their budget. The WhatsApp Boosta option can be purchased every time a customer purchases a qualifying 1, 5 or 30-day data bundle.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE