DURBAN - Cell C customers now have the time to kick back and binge watch all the movies, TV shows, sport and online content they’ve been missing out now. From this Black Friday, Cell C customers will be able to get twice the data for Cell C’s revolutionary mobile service, MediaPlay.

The bonus here, though, is that customers will receive the extra data for no extra charge!

Staring 23 November, Cell C is doubling the inclusive anytime data for both MediaPlay Postpaid and MediaPlay TopUp customers who purchase a 24-month contract.

This data offer is available to new subscribers and any customers who fancy upgrading.

Customers who wish to take advantage of this offer have until 6 January next year to do so. The double data will last for the full length of their contract and the data is for any Internet usage as streaming of content on black is zero-rated for Cell C customers until the end of February 2019, leaving customers to do whatever they want with the rest of the inclusive data.

The MediaPlay Double Data Deal is available through Cell C outlets, Cell C Telesales, Cell C’s online portal and selected retailers nationwide.

"We decided to not only limit this fantastic offer to Black Friday but to extend it into the New Year," says Junaid Munshi, Cell C’s Chief Commercial Officer.

Munshi added, "We welcome the opportunity to offer the best data deals for our customers".

