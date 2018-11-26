Cell C is offering extra gigs on its SmartData Share 5GB, 10GB, 20GB and 50GB plans. Photo: File

DURBAN - Cell C is offering extra gigs on its SmartData Share 5GB, 10GB, 20GB and 50GB plans. Junaid Munshi, Cell C Chief Commercial Officer said, "Our SmartData Share plans are already packed with fantastic value, offering customers a generous allocation of anytime and nite data".

According to Munshi, as a summer special, Cell C has further boosted the anytime and nite data on these plans, essentially giving you triple the value. Customers who upgrade or sign up for these promotional SIM-only deals will receive the extra gigs for the duration of their 24-month contract term.

SmartData Share also gives the customer up to 1000 free Wi-Fi Calling minutes and customers can share the love (and data) by linking up to 14 SIMs.

The promotional deals from Cell C are available until 6 January 2019.

SmartData Plan 5GB 10GB 20GB 50GB Monthly subscription R199 R299 R499 R899 Anytime Data 15GB 30GB 60GB 150GB Nite Data 15GB 30GB 60GB 150GB Total Data 30GB 60GB 120GB 150GB

