DURBAN - Cell C is offering extra gigs on its SmartData Share 5GB, 10GB, 20GB and 50GB plans.
Junaid Munshi, Cell C Chief Commercial Officer said, "Our SmartData Share plans are already packed with fantastic value, offering customers a generous allocation of anytime and nite data".
According to Munshi, as a summer special, Cell C has further boosted the anytime and nite data on these plans, essentially giving you triple the value. Customers who upgrade or sign up for these promotional SIM-only deals will receive the extra gigs for the duration of their 24-month contract term.
SmartData Share also gives the customer up to 1000 free Wi-Fi Calling minutes and customers can share the love (and data) by linking up to 14 SIMs.
The promotional deals from Cell C are available until 6 January 2019.
|SmartData Plan
|5GB
|10GB
|20GB
|50GB
|Monthly subscription
|R199
|R299
|R499
|R899
|Anytime Data
|15GB
|30GB
|60GB
|150GB
|Nite Data
|15GB
|30GB
|60GB
|150GB
|Total Data
|30GB
|60GB
|120GB
|150GB
