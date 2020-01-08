CES 2020: Samsung announces six highlights to kick off a new era of technology









HS Kim, President and Chief Executive of Consumer Electronics Division, Samsung Electronics speaking at 2020. Photo: Supplied/Samsung DURBAN – Samsung kicked off the first CES of a brand-new decade by announcing the beginning of a new era of technology. At CES 2020 HS Kim, President and Chief Executive of Consumer Electronics Division, Samsung Electronics introduced a wide range of innovations designed specifically for this new era. With these technologies Samsung hopes to enhance our daily lives, homes and cities with more seamless and meaningful experiences. Here's a look at some of the biggest moments from Samsung’s unforgettable event. The “Age of Experience”

HS Kim, President and Chief Executive of Consumer Electronics Division, Samsung Electronics kicked off the keynote by heralding the beginning of a new age.

The Age of Experience, Kim began, is one that will "delight … redefine … and bring us closer together". He went on to describe how consumers are increasingly prioritising experiences over products, and "looking to buy convenience, peace of mind and enjoyment". The Age of Experience is a product of this shift – an age in which increasingly innovative products foster seamless experiences and memorable moments. "At the centre is us," said Kim. "People. The way we interact with our world is what drives this evolution".

Introducing New Robotic Life Companion

One of the most exciting products of Samsung’s human-centric approach to innovation, Kim explained, involves vision to create robots that act as personal life companions.

The initial embodiment of Samsung’s ‘robotic companion’ vision is the Ballie. The companion can do everything from helping users exercise and manage their smart devices, to recording and storing special moments.

Offering More Personalised Care with Samsung Health

Chief Research Scientist of Samsung Research, Sebastian Seung, who introduced enhancements to Samsung Health that leverage AI to offer users more personalised care. After outlining the enhancements, Seung meditated and worked on his yoga posture using the Samsung Health app on his Galaxy Watch.

Next, Seung discussed Samsung’s efforts to revolutionise digital healthcare by partnering with industry leaders like Kaiser Permanente. One of the products of the collaboration is HeartWise, a convenient, home-based cardiac rehab program created to help patients recovering from heart surgery.

Trek the Himalayas From Home: AR Fitness with GEMS

Federico Casalegno, Senior Vice President and Chief Design Innovation Officer of the Samsung Design Innovation Centre, and Designer Chandni Dheer treated the audience to the first demonstration of Samsung’s GEMS technology.

Short for ‘Gait Enhancing & Motivating System,’ GEMS pairs with AR glasses and a Galaxy smartwatch to create completely customized fitness experiences – transforming your home into your own personal workout studio.

A Peek at the Safer, More Convenient City of the Future

Next, Emily Becher, Senior Vice President and Head of Samsung NEXT Global, laid out an inspiring vision for cities in the Age of Experience. In a smart city, she explained, smart buildings will “anticipate and adjust to your needs,” and will be designed with sustainability in mind, too, "doing much more while producing lower emissions".

Afterward, Becher explained how the in-vehicle experience is transforming in terms of both convenience and safety. To illustrate this point, she described a driver getting stuck in traffic and their vehicle communicating with their other devices to adjust to the delay. She also discussed how these intelligent vehicles can sense “beyond the driver’s line of sight” to detect danger and minimise collisions, and how the city of the future will allow us to connect in “entirely new and valuable ways, as the digital world merges with physical space in extended reality experiences.”

Data Security: One Thing Samsung Will Never Compromise On

Before closing out the keynote, Kim took a moment to reaffirm Samsung’s commitment to a critically important issue both now and going forward: data security. Kim reiterated Samsung’s pledge to safeguard users’ privacy by securely managing their data from the moment they provide it until its disposal.

Most importantly, he emphasised, the company is committed to giving users control over their information. To that end, Samsung will never share their data with third parties without prior and direct consent from users [and] Samsung will stand by this promise no matter what.

BUSINESS REPORT