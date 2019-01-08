Bluetooth-enabled Ledger Nano X crypto-wallet. Photo: Ledger.

CAPE TOWN – A cryptocurrency wallet company called Ledger revealed its latest device which is a Bluetooth-enabled Ledger called Nano X at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The new device with its Bluetooth capability will be able to connect to mobile devices through the new Ledger Live app, which is a new way to access hardware wallets through your phone.

It will also offer more support for multiple wallets and coin types supporting apps for up to 100 crypto assets.

Hardware wallets let you hold bitcoin locally without keeping them in an exchange, a more flexible version of simply writing down your key on a piece of paper. The devices typically require a PIN to unlock and support multiple physical devices tied to the same key, providing strong protection against theft or accidental loss.

According to Ledger, the Nano X is designed to only respond to devices running the Ledger app, which will be used to add security features.

The Nano X costs $119 and will be available for pre-order on the 7th of January.

The Ledger Live app will also be made available on January 28th for the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

