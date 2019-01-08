The HTC Vive Cosmos. Photo: HTC.

CAPE TOWN – HTC has announced a new virtual reality(VR) headset called the Vive Cosmos.

VIVE COSMOS will offer absolute comfort, easy set up, & will require no external tracking; COSMOS allows you to enjoy VR at home or on-the-go. #HTCVIVECOSMOS #HTCVIVE #VIVEPORT pic.twitter.com/fQEZArr8LJ — HTC VIVE (@htcvive) January 7, 2019

HTC promises that the device has a comfortable weight distribution that makes it feel lighter to wear compared to other devices.

In the company’s CES presentation, it mentioned that the Cosmos doesn’t require external sensors and uses fully tracked motion controllers and that it is a PC VR system.

For this device, HTC made new VIVE controllers work seamlessly with VIVE tracking system. The company stated that they are gamer-friendly, with a versatile design is useful in all sorts of VR content.

HTC’s video shows off a rendering of the headset hardware, including features like a flip-up screen that lets you see the real world without taking off the headset completely. It appears to feature tracking cameras on both the front and sides.

However, no other specifications have been released and no pricing or availability has been mentioned as yet.

