Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president in the Client Computing Group, displays a “Lakefield” reference board during Intel Corporation’s news event at CES 2019 on Jan. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. Lakefield features a hybrid CPU architecture with Intel’s Foveros 3D packaging technology. Intel displays how its technology is the foundation for the world’s most important innovations and advances at CES 2019 from Jan. 8-11 in Las Vegas. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president in the Client Computing Group, displays a “Lakefield” reference board during Intel Corporation’s news event at CES 2019 on Jan. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. Lakefield features a hybrid CPU architecture with Intel’s Foveros 3D packaging technology. Intel displays how its technology is the foundation for the world’s most important innovations and advances at CES 2019 from Jan. 8-11 in Las Vegas. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president in the Client Computing Group, motions to a new laptop with Intel technology that is held by Sam Burd, president of the client solution group at Dell, during Intel Corporation’s news event at CES 2019 on Jan. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. Intel displays how its technology is the foundation for the world’s most important innovations and advances at CES 2019 from Jan. 8-11 in Las Vegas. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president in the Client Computing Group, motions to a new laptop with Intel technology that is held by Sam Burd, president of the client solution group at Dell, during Intel Corporation’s news event at CES 2019 on Jan. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. Intel displays how its technology is the foundation for the world’s most important innovations and advances at CES 2019 from Jan. 8-11 in Las Vegas. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
At CES 2019, Intel Corporation previews a new client platform code-named “Lakefield.” It features a hybrid CPU architecture with Intel’s Foveros 3D packaging technology. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
At CES 2019, Intel Corporation previews a new client platform code-named “Lakefield.” It features a hybrid CPU architecture with Intel’s Foveros 3D packaging technology. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

CAPE TOWN – At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Intel yesterday launched six new 9th generation central processing units (CPU). 

Intel said in a statement: "In October, Intel launched the first set of the 9th Gen Intel® Core™ desktop processors, including the Intel Core i9-9900K processor, the world’s best gaming processor1. Today, Intel introduced new additions to the 9th Gen Intel Core desktop processor family that expand the options to meet a broad range of consumer needs from casual users to professionals to gamers and serious content creators. The first of the new 9th Gen Intel Core desktop processors is expected to be available starting this month with more rolling out through the second quarter of this year."

Intel stated that the desktop chips will become available later in January. The company also said that the 9th gen mobile processors will arrive in Q2 this year.

Here is a list of the six new processors with specifications:

9th-genIntel Core CPU Cores / threads Base freq Turbo freq TDP Smartcache Memorysupport Integratedgraphics
Core i3-9350KF 4 / 4 4.00GHz 4.60GHz 91W 8MB DDR4-2400 N\A
Core i5-9400F 6 / 6 2.90GHz 4.10GHz 65W 9MB DDR4-2666 N\A
Core i5-9400 6 / 6 2.90GHz 4.10GHz 65W 9MB DDR4-2666 UHD 630
Core i5-9600KF 6 / 6 3.70GHz 4.60GHz 95W 9MB DDR4-2666 N\A
Core i7-9700KF 8 / 8 3.60GHz 4.90GHz 95W 12MB DDR4-2666 N\A
Core i9-9900KF 8 / 16 3.60GHz 5.00GHz 95W 16MB DDR4-2666 N\A

Intel has yet to announce the pricing of these processors. 

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE