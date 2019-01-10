CAPE TOWN – At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Intel yesterday launched six new 9th generation central processing units (CPU). Intel said in a statement: "In October, Intel launched the first set of the 9th Gen Intel® Core™ desktop processors, including the Intel Core i9-9900K processor, the world’s best gaming processor1. Today, Intel introduced new additions to the 9th Gen Intel Core desktop processor family that expand the options to meet a broad range of consumer needs from casual users to professionals to gamers and serious content creators. The first of the new 9th Gen Intel Core desktop processors is expected to be available starting this month with more rolling out through the second quarter of this year."

Intel stated that the desktop chips will become available later in January. The company also said that the 9th gen mobile processors will arrive in Q2 this year.

Here is a list of the six new processors with specifications:

9th-genIntel Core CPU Cores / threads Base freq Turbo freq TDP Smartcache Memorysupport Integratedgraphics Core i3-9350KF 4 / 4 4.00GHz 4.60GHz 91W 8MB DDR4-2400 N\A Core i5-9400F 6 / 6 2.90GHz 4.10GHz 65W 9MB DDR4-2666 N\A Core i5-9400 6 / 6 2.90GHz 4.10GHz 65W 9MB DDR4-2666 UHD 630 Core i5-9600KF 6 / 6 3.70GHz 4.60GHz 95W 9MB DDR4-2666 N\A Core i7-9700KF 8 / 8 3.60GHz 4.90GHz 95W 12MB DDR4-2666 N\A Core i9-9900KF 8 / 16 3.60GHz 5.00GHz 95W 16MB DDR4-2666 N\A

Intel has yet to announce the pricing of these processors.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE



