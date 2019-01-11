The Lexar 1TB SD card. Photo: Lexar.

CAPE TOWN – Lexar, a global brand of flash memory solutions, announced their new their latest offering which is the first commercially available 1TB SD card. According to the company, the Lexar Professional 633x SDXC™ UHS-I card with 1 terabyte (1TB) delivers read speeds of 95MB/s and 70MB/s.

Lexar said that the 1TB card was designed for all mid-range DSLR, HD camcorder, or 3D camera and lets users quickly capture, and transfer high-quality photos and1080p full-HD, 3D, and 4K video, with read speeds of up to 633x (95MB/s).

This Class 10 card leverages UHS-I technology to deliver high-speed performance to get the shot you want, while providing the reliability you need.

Joey Lopez, Senior Marketing Manager said in a statement: “Almost fifteen years ago, Lexar announced a 1GB SD™ card. Today, we are excited to announce 1TB of storage capacity in the same convenient form factor. As consumers continue to demand greater storage for their cameras, the combination of high-speed performance with a 1TB option now offers a solution for content creators who shoot large volumes of high-resolution images and 4K video."

Lexar added that the recommended selling price for the SD card will be $499 (R6 905).

