CAPE TOWN – In the build-up to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that will happen on the 8th of January in Las Vegas, LG Electronics has launched its latest flagship TVs with ThinQ AI. LG has announced six different TV ranges. Four of them, the Z9, W9, E9 and C9, are OLEDs, while the SM9X and SM8X are LCDs.

The new range of TVs will be powered by the company’s second-generation Alpha 9 Gen 2 intelligent processor and deep learning algorithm which will allow the new models to offer a higher level of AI picture and sound experience quality.

LG’s 2019 TV range provides access to a wide selection of popular artificial intelligence services across multiple platforms, including newly implemented Amazon Alexa in addition to the built-in Google Assistant.

Users will be able to have conversational voice recognition and new Home Dashboard that makes it possible to control a wide variety of smart home devices directly from the TV.

LG states that the sound quality is augmented by an intelligent algorithm that can up-mix two-channel audio to deliver convincing virtual 5.1 surround sound.

"The α9 Gen 2 optimizes output based on content type, making voices clearer in movies, dramas and news broadcasts, among others. Users can adjust sound settings to suit room conditions or let their LG TV intelligently set the perfect levels based on its positioning. What’s more, LG’s flagship TVs again feature Dolby Atmos to create incredibly realistic sound for more immersive entertainment," said LG in a statement.

LG’s 2019 premium LCD TVs lineup (SM9X and SM8X series) will be rolled out with a new name: NanoCell TV.

According to the company, the name change highlights the picture enhancement provided by NanoCell technology which is the main feature of the new TVs.

The company added that there is an inclusion of HDMI 2.1 ports. However, all 2019 OLED TVs and selected NanoCell TVs with ThinQ AI will support high frame rate (HFR).

LG has not yet announced the pricing or availability of the TVs.

