CAPE TOWN – Johnson & Johnson-owned Neutrogena introduced a new iOS app that will create custom face masks called MaskiD for the Consumer Electrons Show 9CES) 2019. This marks the third consecutive year the company has debuted innovative new beauty technology at CES that transforms how consumers analyze, treat, and track their skin.

In 2017, the brand introduced the Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Mask and in 2018 debuted Neutrogena Skin 360.

The iPhone accessory, the Skin360 that scans users’ faces to assess their skin condition and moisture levels play a major role with the introduction of the Mask iD.

By using the Skin360 with the MaskiD app, users can get a more accurate assessment of what their skin needs.

If users take their TrueDepth camera found on the iPhone X, XS, and XR, the MaskiD app will then take a 3D image of users’ faces, to create a customised mask.

Sebastien Guillon, Global President of Beauty, Johnson & Johnson Consumer said in a statement: "Women who embraced our Neutrogena Skin 360 personal skin analysis tool told us how excited they were to finally understand the unique aspects of their own skin—and they told us they want more. They wish they could find personalized skin care solutions that address their skin's unique needs, and we believe that sheet masks are the perfect opportunity to deliver on this unmet need."

Personalisation with the MaskiD happens in three ways:

1. First with the shape of the mask itself. Using a smartphone 3D camera, the user simply snaps a selfie to create a precise, multi-dimensional map of her face and the exact measurements and shape of her nose, space between the eyes, lips, and other unique physical characteristics.

2. the personalized data from the Neutrogena Skin 360 system creates the virtual equivalent of a knowledgeable dermatologist and analyzes the skin's needs, making a recommendation for what ingredients will be most beneficial and where.

3. Using a proprietary 3D printing process, high-efficacy ingredients are printed onto the custom-fit hydrogel mask on the exact zones of the mask where they will deliver the greatest benefit for that individual.

Neutrogena's MaskiD will be sold exclusively on Neutrogena.com to consumers in the United States beginning in the third quarter of this year.

