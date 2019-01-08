The Family Hub refrigerator 2019. Photo: Samsung.

CAPE TOWN – Samsung Electronics on Monday launched the next generation of its Family Hub refrigerator at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. John Herrington, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Home Appliances, Samsung Electronics America said in a statement: "When we first launched Family Hub three years ago, it was an app-based experience anchored in food management, family connections and entertainment. Today, we are introducing the latest version of Family Hub featuring Bixby with AI capabilities. Bixby now provides a new level of connectivity and intelligence designed to make everyday tasks much easier. When combined with our new Family Board, the Family Hub is the perfect combination of convenience and connectivity.”

According to Samsung, the new Family Hub 4.0 refrigerator will give users a smoother interface and troubleshoot issues and notify users through v the SmartThings app.

This is seen especially with a newly added feature which gives the fridge the ability to let you know if you’ve left the door open and a redesigned the home screen of the fridge’s display to be more functional and easy to use.

Samsung says it wants to make the fridge into an “intelligent home assistant” and less of a simple home appliance.

"Family Hub helps foster true family connection, food management, and a connected home experience in today’s fast-paced modern world", said Samsung in a statement.

When using Bixby on the Family Hub, users can ask for their Morning Brief by getting information such as weather and top news.

Users will also be given the ability to do things such as search for a plane ticket through Expedia, call an Uber and pre-set the oven temperature just by talking to the Family Hub.





