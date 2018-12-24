Samsung was the best selling smartphone for the third quarter of 2018. Photo: File



DURBAN – The sales of smartphones grew by 1.4 percent in the third quarter of 2018 to arrive at 389 million units according to BusinessTech.

These findings were made by research and advisory group Gartner. According to Gartner, Chinese smartphone brands Xiaomi and Huawei had a hand in boosting global smartphone sales.





Top Chinese mobile phone manufacturers grew their sales across emerging markets in the third of 2018 because of their low price smartphones and the smartphones having features improved camera features and high-quality resolution displays.





In the third quarter of 2018, the demand for Huawei smartphones grew by 43 percent plus the gap between South Korea's Samsung and China's Huawei shrunk considerably.





Huawei has grown exponetially by investing in branding and distribution in emerging markets in regions like the Middle East, Africa and Asia/Pacific.





Although Samsung was the best selling smartphone brand the electronics brand experienced a huge decline since Gartner has been tracking smartphone sales globally.





According to Gartner, Samsung sales dropped by 14 percent in the third quarter. Samsung's new devices including the Galaxy S9, S9+ and Note 9 did not revive demand this past year.





Smartphone sales by vendor in 3Q18





Vendor 3Q18 Units 3Q18 Market share 3Q17 Market share Samsung 73360.1 18.9 percent 22.3 percent Huawei 52218.4 13.4 percent 9.5 percent Apple 45745.6 11.8 percent 11.8 percent Xiaomi 33219.7 8.5 percent 7.0 percent Oppo 30563.4 7.9 percent 7.7 percent Others 153960 39.6 percent 41.6 percent Total 389068.2 100 percent 100 percent



Samsung Pay





Samsung Pay has officially launched in South Africa this week on compatible smartwatches. The devices that are compatible with Samsung Pay include the Samsung Galaxy Watch, Gear S3 and Gear Sport.





BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE