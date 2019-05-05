At the annual Facebook conference, F8, Facebook announced that they would be adding three new features to Instagram according to the Facebook News Blog. Photo: File

DURBAN – At the annual Facebook conference, F8, Facebook announced that they would be adding three new features to Instagram according to the Facebook News Blog. These are the three new features that will be available on Instagram:

Shop from creators

From next week, Instagram users can shop from looks that creators post without leaving Instagram. Users can simply tap to see exactly what your favourite creators are wearing and buy it on the spot.

This feature will be tested with a small group of creators next week, and there are plans to expand access to this feature over time.

Fund raise for causes

Instagram users can raise money for a nonprofit organisations that they care about directly on Instagram.

Through a donation sticker in Stories, users can create a fundraiser and mobilise your community around a cause that they care about. 100 percent of the money raised through the fundraising on Instagram will go to the nonprofit that the user is supporting. This feature will be available in the US for now but Facebook is working to bring the feature to more countries.

A new and improved camera

In the coming weeks, Instagram will be introducing a new camera design including Create Mode. This feature will give users an easy way to share without a photo or video. This new camera will make it easier for users to use popular creative tools like effects and interactive stickers, so that the user can express themselves more freely.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE