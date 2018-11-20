CAPE TOWN – UNISOC, a company focused on the independent research and development of core chipsets in mobile communications is looking forward to expanding its mobile chipset products in Africa. UNISOC's products cover mobile chipset platforms supporting 2G / 3G / 4G / 5G communication standards, RF chipsets, wireless connection chipsets, security chipsets, TV chipsets, and image sensor chipsets.

Started doing business in Africa in 2006, UNISOC has the aim of offering high-quality solutions with low-cost mobile offerings across Africa.

Speaking to Business Report during an Interview at AfricaCom, Thomas Wu Head of key account sales and Overseas Business of UNISOC said: "We are a chipset company offering CPU for mobile phones and IoT devices and we consider ourselves to be an enabler for the digital Africa initiative because if you look at the western world and China, mobile internet or digital status is advanced but in Africa more than half of the total population don't have mobile data access. We as a chipset company want to work with our partners in Africa to help people to connect to the internet and offer affordable devices."

Wu explained that in Africa, UNISOC's current focus was on 3G and 4G as not all people in Africa have basic internet access.

"In Africa, each country has their own needs and can't be compared with one another. UNISOC is dedicated to offering services that will suit each countries needs. UNISOC actively helps African users convert from 2G to 3G and 4G. For example, we have partnered with MTN to launch a 2.4-inch 3G smart feature device."

Wu said that they are using more than half of its resources to focus on 5G as their international markets are already experiencing their 5G products.

"Vodacom has already started trialling 5G and making it possible for 5G to be a reality in Africa but as soon as the accessibility for 5G expands in Africa, we will make more products available.

With more than 4 500 staff, 14 R&D centres and eight customer support centres around the world, UNISOC has been one of the top three mobile baseband chipset suppliers in the world, the largest pan-chip provider in China, and the leading 5G communications chipset design company in China.

According to Wu, UNISOC ships between 600 and 700 million chipsets globally. In Africa, the company ships around 100 million chipsets with their partners such as Vodacom, Samsung, Orange.

"We believe that the Africa market is a great investment and has great potential and we will continue to invest more in Africa to fill in the mobile communications and IoT gaps in this market," said Wu.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE