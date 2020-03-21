Coronavirus: These two online platforms can facilitate teaching during lockdown

DURBAN - Since the coronavirus was declared as a natural disaster in South Africa most people are self distancing, staying indoors and schools are closed. The closure of schools could become permanent with the number of coronavirus numbers growing in the country which will make the process of teaching and learning difficult. Here's a look at two online platforms that can facilitate that can be used by students and teachers. Edmodo The Edmodo app gives teachers the tools to share engaging lessons, keep parents updated, and build a classroom community.

The all-new Edmodo app has been redesigned from the ground up to focus on how people communicate with your students, parents, and fellow teacher.

Students can login and participate from any phone, tablet, or computer. The app will allow teachers can facilitate discussions with an entire class or check in individually with direct messages. They can help students stay organised with an automatically updated planner.

With the app teachers can share new lessons and resources with students. Edmodo makes it easy for teachers to explore professional content and teacher trends. Plus the improved home stream means teachers can find dozens of educational resources for your classroom all at once.

The Edmodo app is available on both Android and iOS.

Zoom

Zoom is another online learning platform that helps universities and schools improve student outcomes with secure video communication services for hybrid classrooms, office hours, administrative meeting amongst other things according the Zoom website.

The online learning platform offers a variety of products including:

Meetings and chat

Through the meetings and chat product Zoom offers enterprise video conferencing with real-time messaging and content sharing. The meetings can synced with calendars and can be used with both desktops and mobile phones. This is perfect to schedule teaching sessions with students.

Rooms and workspaces

Zoom Rooms allows people to easily share multiple desktops simultaneously in the room and provides a variety of simple, wireless sharing options for guests and people on a network.

Zoom also offers interactive whiteboarding so people can view and co-annotate on a whiteboard or over shared content.

Video Webinars

With the video webinars teachers can host online teachings sessions and reach as many people as possible with an allowance of up to 100 interactive video participants. View only participants can range from 100 to 10000 people.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE