Cosatu has launched a communications app to help the different trade unions communicate with one another. Photo: File





The app is a tool that Cosatu trade unions can use to communicate with one another. Malvern De Bruyn, the Provincial Secretary for Cosatu Western Cape said that app was created as a way for trade union members that live far way to keep in touch with other trade union members.





The app is totally free and open to everyone. De Bruyn said that the app is also a way for people that don't belong to a trade union to sign up and join one.





Also available on the app is past year matric exam papers that current matriculants can downlaod and use for study purposes. According to De Bruyn, members of SA Democratic Teachers Union ( Sadtu) helped to supply the exam papers that are available on the app.





Cosatu partnered with New Oaks College to develop this app.





In the media statement, Cosatu said: "Cosatu and the app developer, New Oaks college, has launched a platform on the Cosatu app where Grade 12 students can find the past few years Grade 12 exam papers, to do revision and empower themselves in the upcoming Grade 12 exams."





De Bruyn said Cosatu office bearers Tony Ehrenreich, Motlatsi Tsubane, Andile Ngqaneka and Ingrid Leukes spearheaded the Cosatu app.





- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

