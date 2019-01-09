Pronoia is set to host its first Blockchain & Investment Roadshow in Cape Town. Photo: Pixabay

CAPE TOWN – Data-driven knowledge dissemination and exchange platform Pronoia is set to host its first Blockchain & Investment Roadshow in Cape Town from February 14 to 15. The cutting edge, almost fully automated event will take place in a leading location in Cape Town which has yet to be confirmed. More than 500 attendees, 50 speakers and 30 exhibitors are expected to turn out for the event which is in its first year.

Speakers include:

Joe Seunghyun Cho, Chairman Marvelstone, Founder Lattice 80

John Kamara, chief executive, Global Gaming Africa

Monica Singer, South Africa Lead, Consensys

Matthew Jordan, Managing Partner, Limitless Crypto Investments

Attendees will be provided with opportunities to network with leading investors, startups and influencers. Latest trends in ICO’s, blockchain and virtual currency markets will also be discussed with the chance for startups to take part in one to one meetings with private investors. Keynote presentations, panel discussions and technical presentations will take centre stage.

The conference which aims to bring all things blockchain related under one roof is almost fully automated, meaning speaker and sponsor leads are generated through AI, saving time and resources. Pronoia events can be operated through a team of two rather than 200.

Speaking about bringing Africa’s first AI-driven blockchain conference to Cape Town, Pronoia co-founder Deepak Jhavar said: "We are proud to be behind Africa’s first ever AI-driven conference which will offer startups the opportunity to meet leading figures in the blockchain world. By hosting an event like this Pronoia hopes to not only provide unique opportunity and insights for attendees but also plans to disrupt the ever-expanding tech conference landscape."

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE