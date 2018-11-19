FILE- In this Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, coins are displayed next to a Bitcoin ATM in Hong Kong. Cryptocurrencies resumed their slump on Monday, with Bitcoin falling toward $5,000 in the wake of a split of one of the largest major tokens. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)



INTERNATIONAL - Cryptocurrencies resumed their slump on Monday, with Bitcoin falling toward $5,000 in the wake of a split of one of the largest major tokens.

Bitcoin touched an October 2017 low and was trading at $5,235.17 at 8:50 a.m. in London, according to consolidated Bloomberg pricing. Rival coins including Ether and Litecoin also retreated, as the wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index fell as much as 6.9 percent to a one year-low on a closing basis. XRP, the token associated with Ripple, was the lone gainer among major digital currencies.





Volatility has returned to cryptocurrencies, with the largest tokens shedding billions in market value since the hard fork of Bitcoin Cash last week, after two software-development factions failed to agree on a way to upgrade the offshoot of the original Bitcoin, leading to a computing power arms race.



