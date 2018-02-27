



Minister Kubayi-Ngubane served as the Minister of Communications before the recent move to Science and Technology. Prior to her appointment as Minister of Communications she was the Minister of Energy.





Minister Kubayi-Ngubane served in various committees in Parliament and recently chaired the Portfolio Committee of Telecommunications and Postal Services before becoming a Cabinet Minister.





CSIR, one of the leading research, development and innovation organisations, accounts to the Minister of Science and Technology.





"We look forward to working with Minister Kubayi-Ngubane to use science and technology to contribute to industrial development and thus respond to the major challenges facing South Africa," the Council said.





CSIR thanked outgoing Minister of Science and Technology, Minister Naledi Pandor, "for her sterling leadership and her commitment to the advancement of science and technology in South Africa"





The Council further wished the Minster well in her new portfolio of Higher Education and Training.





The appointment comes after the announcement of a new Cabinet by President Cyril Ramaphosa on the 26th February 2018.