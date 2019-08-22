Moya Messenger and content app is now being actively used by over one million people in South Africa every month, with 650,000 people using it every day. PICTURE: biNu

DURBAN - Moya Messenger and content app is now being actively used by over one million people in South Africa every month, with 650,000 people using it every day. The key difference between Moya and WhatsApp is that no data cost is incurred by users to send and receive 1 to 1 or group messages – and users can visit a range of #datafree websites and apps.

Moya has grown with little promotion providing a much-valued service as the cost of data continues to be a problem for millions of South Africans.

For enterprises looking for new and innovative ways to engage with mass-market mobile users in South Africa, Moya includes the “Discover” feature, where people engage with #datafree digital content and services.

As the content in Discover is all #datafree, visitors are extremely engaged, active and responsive. Cosmopolitan magazine, Assupol Insurance, iQ Academy, Adzuna Job Search, Sanlam Insurance, DirectAxis and Nivea amongst others.

Gour Lentell, co-founder of biNu said "The viral success of Moya shows the strong value proposition of #datafree messaging – plus users are also happy to explore, engage and interact with #datafree content from all types of organisations".

According to Lentell, #datafree messaging and Moya Discover are the two factors that have had a major contribution to the growth of the Moya Messenger. 2

There has been an overwhelmingly positive response to Moya Messenger and they have received hundreds of user feedback messages per day.

Moya provides an audience platform of hard-to-reach mobile users that consumer brand companies and others struggle to reach through traditional online marketing channels. The Moya model enables enterprises to reach and engage with mass-market mobile audiences through the use of toll-free data services.

According to Lentell, some of the goals of Moya Messenger include to disrupting WhatsApp in South Africa, growth target of 2 million monthly active users in South Africa by end 2019 and 5 million users by end 2020

They also aiming for international expansion to global emerging markets.

Moya is available on Android platforms and will soon be available on iOS. It can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE