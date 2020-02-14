Musk is not alone in advocating for Facebook to be deleted and joins a massive group of Facebook critics. The call to delete the social media platform is not new, it is mainly inspired by genuine concerns that Facebook abuses personal data and immense power by its leader.
Although it has become fashionable to shout #DeleteFacebook it is important to acknowledge the fact that there’s no #DeleteFacebook button. It is misleading to suggest that deleting Facebook is the solution to the challenge brought to society by surveillance capitalists.
The truth of the matter is that whether you delete Facebook or not and your account is deactivated, the social network continues collecting data about your online activities.
It’s important to understand that Facebook monitors not just Facebook as a website or app, but online activity across the web, including the browsing habits of members who have logged out or people who don't have accounts.