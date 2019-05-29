As cyber-attacks become more sophisticated and more frequent, banks are setting up Financial Crime Information Centres.



JOHANNESBURG - As cyber-attacks become more sophisticated and more frequent, banks are setting up Financial Crime Information Centres (FCIC) to work collaboratively with banks to address these crimes efficiently and effectively.

The information provided by institutions like the South African Banking Information Centre (SABRIC) has already helped to change statistics to the detriment of cybercriminals. This institution has reported that the baking industry has witnessed a general decrease by 32,2% in counterfeit debit card fraud in 2018, thanks to measures taken together with banks.





These decreases can be attributed to the strong mitigation strategies to reduce card skimming implemented by banks alongside SABRIC. For example, card holders were properly encouraged to keep an eye on the ATM Card slot to ensure that their cards are not taken out, skimmed or replaced without their knowledge. This shows that information provided at the right time and through the right means can function as a deterrent to cybercrime.





Even though counterfeit card fraud has decreased, criminals are always trying to find ways to exploit digital platforms to defraud victims. Instances of Online Bank Fraud have become more and more common in South Africa. This type of cybercrime is usually committed across banking apps, online banking and mobile banking, since they provide online access to personal credentials. In 2017, 13,438 mobile banking incidents were reported to SABRIC and when comparing January to August 2017 to the same period in 2018, these incidents showed an increase of more than 64.3%.





The financial services industry has strongly committed to combat cybercrime, as the number of online banking incidents has skyrocketed. Business disruptions due to cyber incidents are taken seriously by the South African financial services sector. As financial services industry’s top concern is cyber incidents, their mitigation strategies are robust and are not easily undermined. However, it is easier for criminals to target online banking users, who are more vulnerable, as not all of them are digitally literate.



