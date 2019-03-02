Dineplan took first place as the Most Innovative Tech Solution in the Food and Beverage Industry at the Cape Town Experiences Magazine Awards 2019. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Dineplan, South Africa’s first instant restaurant booking app took first place as the Most Innovative Tech Solution in the Food and Beverage Industry at the Cape Town Experiences Magazine Awards 2019. The free mobile app, launched in February last year, allows users to explore more than 2000 restaurants across SA by name, area, or available tables at the last minute, for effortless bookings at the tap of a button.

Users can peruse ratings, cuisines on offer, price range, opening times and the attributes of each eatery to help them pick and book the perfect place.

Around 30 000 diners are currently using the app as a convenient solution to finding, booking and managing their restaurant reservations.

Cape Town Experiences Magazine (CTeX) Editor Lounette Loubser said that this award acknowledges technology which aims to simplify, and in many cases, cut costs that make a difference in the administrative areas of the food and beverage industry.

"When our panel of judges returned names for possible nomination, we cross-referenced and found that Dineplan's name came up in every list, just as most of the nominees did. For this reason, it was a clear candidate for nomination in the business sector of our Media & Bis awards," said Loubser.

Judges separately scored the product and service delivery, which made up 60 percent of the final decision. The remaining 40 percent of the decision was up to the public who voted on the CTeX website.

Dineplan was announced the official winner at Nomad Bistro last Thursday.

Accepting the award, Dineplan Operations Manager Michael King said that it was an honour to receive the accolade on behalf of the team.

"It’s great to receive recognition for the eight years we’ve been working towards launching the app - hard work that we have put into our product and the service that we provide to the hospitality industry. I would like to thank all of our clients who use our reservation software, as this is what has made our app possible, and all of the consumers who are using our app and have voted for us," said King.

