Drone Con 2019 glides into Durban









Drone Con 2019 is taking place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre and is the largest annual drone event on the continent. Photo via dronecon.co.za CAPE TOWN – South Africa's communication and digital technologies minister, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, is expected to give a keynote address to the commercial drone industry in Durban on Tuesday. Drone Con 2019 is taking place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, and is the largest annual drone industry event on the continent. The conference brings together industry thought leaders and government to analyse emerging trends in the industry, according to the department. This year’s programme content has been developed under the theme “Redefining the Future of Work with Drones 4.0”. “Our department was given the daunting task of leading our country into a new digital age when president Cyril Ramaphosa asked us to oversee the work of the 4th Industrial Revolution Commission,” said Ndabeni-Abrahams.

“Drone technology is at the heart of this revolution and we are working hard to future-proof our young people with the necessary skills that will enable them to participate meaningfully in this industry. I will be using the Drone Conference 2019 platform to reiterate our call to action to build the next generation of drone pilots and data scientists,” she added.

The conference will cover the regulatory environment, skills development, SMME support as well as precision agriculture.

It will culminate in a workshop for smart city use cases. The exhibition will showcase the latest drone technologies that are used for various missions such as security, agriculture and inspections, among others. Delegates will also be treated to a demonstration of a low-flying drone in a cage.

African News Agency (ANA)