CAPE TOWN – South Africa's communication and digital technologies minister, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, is expected to give a keynote address to the commercial drone industry in Durban on Tuesday.
Drone Con 2019 is taking place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, and is the largest annual drone industry event on the continent.
The conference brings together industry thought leaders and government to analyse emerging trends in the industry, according to the department.
This year’s programme content has been developed under the theme “Redefining the Future of Work with Drones 4.0”.
“Our department was given the daunting task of leading our country into a new digital age when president Cyril Ramaphosa asked us to oversee the work of the 4th Industrial Revolution Commission,” said Ndabeni-Abrahams.