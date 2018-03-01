CAPE TOWN - File hosting service, Dropbox announced that it was partnering with Google to enable users to better utilise the company’s services, reports The Verge.

The new partnership will see users being able to open and edit Google Suite files from Dropbox folders. Users will now be able to open, edit and create Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides files directly from Dropbox.

In a blog post, the company says that they want to make it easy for their users to work across devices with the tools they love, reports The Verge.

They also reportedly expressed their excitement about partnering with Google to break down silos and centralise information.

Meanwhile, Business Report reported today that Google is offering a free AI and Machine Learning course with its new Learn with Google AI website. The course is set to make machine learning and AI more accessible to individuals.

The course will take about 15 hours to complete and comes with interactive lessons and more than 40 exercises. However, it is recommended that individuals interested in taking the course, should have some level of proficiency in programming basics and Python.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Google launches new job search experience

TOP STORY: Steinhoff tampering goes all the way back to 2014 - Report

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE