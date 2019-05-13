File Image: IOL
JOHANNESBURG - TV viewers and sport lovers were left fuming over the weekend, because they could not watch the final day of the English Premier League, the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Spanish Grand Prix or any other TV shows due to the DStv now app and web streaming service crashing. 

Users took to Twitter to express their frustrations with the TV provider, take a look at what some customers had to say below: 



The issue has since been fixed, however, if users are still experiencing issues with the service, DSTV recommended the below advice to get the streaming service working again:


DStv took to Twitter and posted the following message: "We're sorry for the inconvenience. Our technical teams are aware of performance issues on DStv Now and have been working round the clock to resolve. This is due to the Optimization that’s currently being done to improve the overall viewing experience."




 
Luckily for Game Of Thrones fans, the service was fixed by 5am and viewers were able to watch the award winning TV show on the DStv catch up service.  At 9pm on Sunday, the service was back up again, with some errors and glitches popping up, however, at 3am, the service was running smoothly again. 

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE 