JOHANNESBURG - TV viewers and sport lovers were left fuming over the weekend, because they could not watch the final day of the English Premier League, the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Spanish Grand Prix or any other TV shows due to the DStv now app and web streaming service crashing.

Users took to Twitter to express their frustrations with the TV provider, take a look at what some customers had to say below:





My dstv now app keeps doing this 😭 pic.twitter.com/BUaouXUDT2 — MaNdaba (@_Teegan_) May 12, 2019





DSTV now isn't working at all, so either have to wait and hope for it to fix itself today, or wait til Game of Thrones is on Showmax and watch it tomorrow 😐 — Kaylee Claire 🧜‍♀️ MerMay (@KayworxX) May 13, 2019





The issue has since been fixed, however, if users are still experiencing issues with the service, DSTV recommended the below advice to get the streaming service working again:





Please clear the browser history. The current login still has login activity from the time when the service was down and needs to be deleted. — DStv Care (@DStvCare) May 13, 2019





DStv took to Twitter and posted the following message: "We're sorry for the inconvenience. Our technical teams are aware of performance issues on DStv Now and have been working round the clock to resolve. This is due to the Optimization that’s currently being done to improve the overall viewing experience."









@DStv I am downloading DStv now app and I am getting problems with registration. It keeps on saying something went wrong. Please assist — NOMA YINI ANKELI (@LusamaM) May 13, 2019









@DStvCare I am unable to reset my password for DSTv Now. Now I can’t log I. To watch — Samuel Herman (@samuel1herman) May 13, 2019

Luckily for Game Of Thrones fans, the service was fixed by 5am and viewers were able to watch the award winning TV show on the DStv catch up service. At 9pm on Sunday, the service was back up again, with some errors and glitches popping up, however, at 3am, the service was running smoothly again.





