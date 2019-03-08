Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

CAPE TOWN – Local telecom Euphoria has launched an app that will give mobile workers the ability to be connected wherever they are. According to the company, the app allows for company staff to be able to make and receive calls as if they were sitting at their desks.

Whether they are on the road or working from home, the Euphoria Softphone app gives them full access to the Euphoria communication platform.

Euphoria director John Woollam said with the app, staff can simply login to the Euphoria system using their personal Euphoria Telephone Management System (TMS) login credentials.

Woollam said: “To personalise the Euphoria Softphone experience, we allow users to integrate their personal TMS account including access to their address book, company extensions and Call Detail Records (CDRs).”

Euphoria Softphone seamlessly integrates all contacts, on iOS or Android, and provides a full call history. It will also populate all company extensions as well as any additional registrations linked to the user’s personal TMS account.

The app offers clear call quality in areas where 4G (LTE) cellphone network reception is good.

The app also offers a callback feature that allows the system to call back, and only requires mobile data to activate the call.

Euphoria Softphone allows users to access their contacts on their mobile devices and make calls through the app.

The app integrates with the mobile phone’s call handling to offer push notifications – an efficient way to be notified.

“Technology has become the centre of the home and the workplace, it allows us to always be connected and creates a continuum of work and life. The fact is, there are remarkable tools and technologies that can enhance and help companies be more effective, they need to embrace them before it is too late," said Wollam.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE