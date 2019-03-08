John Woollam and Nic Laschinger. Photo: Supplied.

CAPE TOWN – Telecommunications service provider Euphoria based in Cape Town on Thursday made some new announcements by appointing two directors John Woollam and Nic Laschinger. Having worked together for many years, the pair plan to take over the daily operations at Euphoria Telecom.

Laschinger, a technical product architect, will head up the development team whilst Woollam takes over the commercial, sales and marketing responsibilities and together they will implement the future business strategy.

Woollam’s entrepreneurial journey began in 2006 when he started a company called Tourism Radio, a world-first GPS based radio station, where his focus was around business automation. It was a resounding success and after just two years, they were bought by international business.

Laschinger has been an entrepreneur in the technology space since 2005, when he started The Next Big Thing, doing high-level seminars on future technology and its impact on business. In the same year, he founded SagacIT, a provider of enterprise-class ICT solutions to SMEs at an affordable price, something he is passionate about and has spent his career working on.

Together they started FatBudgie CloudPBX in 2011 and sold out in 2014.

In January 2018 Fleek was acquired by a listed company, 4Sight Holdings, as the telecoms vertical to their Industry 4.0 strategy.

Woollam said in a statement: “Our next chapter is having the opportunity to join Euphoria and the team who have built the most successful cloud PBX system in SA. Euphoria is a business built on integrity, culture with an incredible customer-centric approach. The platform is easy-to-use, reliable and above all - functional. Most importantly, the staff believe in the product and so do the customers."

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE