Facebook Dating is making it easier to find love through helping them start meaningful relationships through things they have in common. Picture: Richard Drew/AP/African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Facebook Dating is making it easier to find love through helping them start meaningful relationships through things they have in common, like interests, events and groups. Facebook is also giving people the ability to integrate their Instagram posts directly into their Facebook Dating profile and giving people the ability to add Instagram followers to their Secret Crush lists in addition to Facebook friends.

By the end of 2019, Facebook will make it possible to add Facebook and Instagram Stories to your Dating profile too.

Facebook has worked with experts to build protections into Facebook Dating from the start, including the ability to report and block anyone; prohibiting people from sending photos, links, payments or videos in messages; and by providing easy access to safety tips. These features and others give you more control and peace of mind. Learn more about privacy and Facebook Dating here.

Users can choose to opt into Facebook Dating and create a Dating profile (separate from your main profile) if you’re 18 years or older and have downloaded the most recent version of Facebook.

Users will be suggested to other users who have also opted in. People are suggested based on a user's preferences, interests and other things you do on Facebook.

If a user is interested in someone, they can comment directly on the profile or tap on the Like button to let them know. If a user isn’t interested, they can pass on them. Facebook Dating allows users to match with friends of friends and/or people not in a user's friend circle.

Key Features

People will soon be able to connect and share with Facebook and Instagram Stories

Facebook is bringing Stories to Facebook Dating. This format lets you be authentic in a way that a typical dating profile can’t, and it helps you get to know someone before and after you match.

Secret Crush lets you match with people you already know on Facebook and/or Instagram

The Secret Crush feature gives users the option to exploring potential romantic relationships within their extended circles, like their Facebook friend list and Instagram followers If a users chooses to use Secret Crush, they can select up to nine of your Facebook friends or Instagram followers who they are interested in. If a crush has opted into Facebook Dating, they’ll get a notification saying that someone has a crush on them. If a user's crush adds them to their Secret Crush list too, it’s a match.

You can now add your Instagram posts to your profile in Facebook Dating

Adding Instagram posts to your profile will make it easier to build a better dating profile, show aspects of your life to others, and find shared connections that spark conversation.

Opt into Events and Groups to see people with similar interests

Users can choose to see other people who are using Facebook Dating that fit their preferences within the groups they are part of and the events they have attended or will be attending. When users choose to see these people, they will also be visible to them.

Feel safe by sharing details of your date

People using Facebook Dating can share details of their upcoming date and/or live location with someone they trust via Messenger. They will be able to control if they want to choose this feature. If they do, they are in control of who they share this information with.

Creating your Dating profile is easier than ever

Based on feedback from people using Dating in other countries, Facebook has made it easier to create a Facebook Dating profile. With one tap, Facebook will suggest photos and information from a user's Facebook profile, which they can edit or remove. They can also create their own Dating profile from scratch.

In addition to the US, Facebook Dating is currently available in 19 other countries such as Argentina, Canada, Guyana, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. It will be in Europe by early 2020.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

* This story has been selected as study material for the National High Schools Quiz final. For more stories click here.