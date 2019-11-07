DURBAN - Popular social networking site Facebook has announced that they are updating the company's branding to be clearer about the products that come from Facebook.
Facebook will be introducing a new company logo and further distinguishing the Facebook company from the Facebook app, which will keep its own branding.
Facebook started as a single app. Now, 15 years later, the social networking site offers a suite of products that help people connect to their friends and family, find communities and grow businesses.
The new branding was designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalisation to create visual distinction between the company and app.