FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration. Facebook has announced that they are updating the company's branding to be clearer about the products that come from Facebook. DURBAN - Popular social networking site Facebook has announced that they are updating the company's branding to be clearer about the products that come from Facebook. Facebook will be introducing a new company logo and further distinguishing the Facebook company from the Facebook app, which will keep its own branding. Facebook started as a single app. Now, 15 years later, the social networking site offers a suite of products that help people connect to their friends and family, find communities and grow businesses. The new branding was designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalisation to create visual distinction between the company and app.

Facebook Wordmark

According to Facebook, people should know which companies make the products they use. Facebook's main services include the Facebook app, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, Workplace, Portal and Calibra. The social networking site said that the apps and technologies have shared infrastructure for years and the teams behind them frequently work together.

Facebook started being clearer about the products and services that are part of Facebook years ago, adding a company endorsement to products like Oculus, Workplace and Portal. In June facebook began including “from Facebook” within all our apps. Over the coming weeks, Facebook will start using the new brand within their products and marketing materials, including a new company website.

From Facebook IG Settings

This brand change is a way to better communicate our ownership structure to the people and businesses who use our services to connect, share, build community and grow their audiences.

Source: Facebook

