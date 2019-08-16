Facebook is rolling out a new privacy model for Facebook Groups that will give them the option to be public or private. Photo: Pixabay

DURBAN - Facebook is rolling out a new privacy model for Facebook Groups that will give them the option to be public or private. According to Facebook, they are making this change because they have heard from people that they want more clarity about the privacy settings for their groups.

The two privacy settings, public and private, will help it make it more clear about who can find the group and see the members and posts that are part of it.

With the new settings, Facebook's Community Standards and proactive detection technology will continue to apply across private and public groups. This will allow Facebook to find and remove bad actors and bad content, that will help keep Facebook safe for everyone.

The new groups privacy settings

Public groups allow anyone to see who's in the group and everything that is shared in the group. For private groups, only members of the group will be able to see the other members in the group as well as what is posted in the group.

With the new settings, admins can choose whether or not the group can be found in search and other places. By separating the privacy settings for posts and group membership from the overall discoverability of the group, it is easier for admins to understand and manage their group privacy settings and also easier for members to know important information like who can find the group.

Facebook has been working on a Safe Communities Initiative with the goal of protecting people that use Facebook Groups from harm. The Safe Communities Initiative proactively identifies and removes posts and groups that break Facebook rules in both private and public groups.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE