DURBAN - To celebrate the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Facebook is giving fans the opportunity to share their passion for the movie through a series of limited-edition Messenger features. Designed in partnership with Disney, the features bring the Star Wars galaxy to your very own Messenger chats. The reactions and stickers allow you to express yourself using all of your favorite Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker characters, from both sides of the Force.

Facebook has also teamed up with Disney to create limited-edition AR effects that will have users feeling like they are a part of the galactic action when they are making Messenger video calls and taking photos using the Messenger camera.

First, jump into hyperspace and travel to a whole new world with the Lightspeed Effect. Then, users will be able to see yourself as part of the Resistance, gliding through the galaxies in Poe Dameron’s X-Wing with the Cockpit Effect. And don’t forget about the battle of the Dark vs. Light side of the Force! Now, users can use the Dark vs. Light Effect to choose their side.