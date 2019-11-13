DURBAN - Facebook has introduced Facebook Pay, which will provide people with a convenient, secure and consistent payment experience across Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.
People already use payments across Facebook apps to shop, donate to causes and send money to each other. Facebook Pay will make these transactions easier while continuing to ensure the user's payment information is secure and protected.
Facebook Pay users can:
1. Add their preferred payment method once then use Facebook Pay where available to make payments and purchases on Facebook apps, instead of having to re-enter their payment information each time
2. Set up Facebook Pay app-by-app, or choose to set it up for use across apps (where available) — that means Facebook won’t automatically set up Facebook Pay across the apps users are active on, unless they choose to do so