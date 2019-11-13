Facebook launches Facebook Pay across Facebook apps including Instagram and WhatsApp.









Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it was launching Facebook Pay, a unified payment service through which users across its platforms including WhatsApp and Instagram can make payments without exiting the app. Photo: File DURBAN - Facebook has introduced Facebook Pay, which will provide people with a convenient, secure and consistent payment experience across Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. People already use payments across Facebook apps to shop, donate to causes and send money to each other. Facebook Pay will make these transactions easier while continuing to ensure the user's payment information is secure and protected. Facebook Pay users can: 1. Add their preferred payment method once then use Facebook Pay where available to make payments and purchases on Facebook apps, instead of having to re-enter their payment information each time 2. Set up Facebook Pay app-by-app, or choose to set it up for use across apps (where available) — that means Facebook won’t automatically set up Facebook Pay across the apps users are active on, unless they choose to do so

3. View payment history, manage payment methods and update their settings in one place

4. Get real-time customer support via live chat in the US (and in more places around the world in the future)

5. Clearly understand which payment services are part of Facebook

Facebook Pay will begin rolling out on Facebook and Messenger this week in the US for fundraisers, in-game purchases, event tickets, person-to-person payments on Messenger and purchases from select Pages and businesses on Facebook Marketplace.

How It Works

Users can start using Facebook Pay on Facebook or Messenger with just a few taps:

1. Go to “Settings” > “Facebook Pay” on the Facebook app or website

2. Add a payment method

3. The next time you make a payment, use Facebook Pay

Once Facebook Pay is available on WhatsApp and Instagram, users will be able to set it up directly within each app.

Facebook Pay supports most major credit and debit cards as well as PayPal. Payments are processed in partnership with companies like PayPal, Stripe and others around the world. Facebook Pay is built on existing financial infrastructure and partnerships, and is separate from the Calibra wallet which will run on the Libra network.

Security and Protection for Payments

Facebook is designed Facebook Pay to securely store and encrypt users card and bank account numbers, perform anti-fraud monitoring on Facebook systems to detect unauthorised activity and provide notifications for account activity. Users can also add a PIN or use their device's biometrics, such as touch or face ID recognition, for an extra layer of security when sending money or making a payment. Facebook does not receive or store their device’s biometric information.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE