DURBAN – Facebook has launched Threads from Instagram, a new camera-first messaging app that helps users stay connected to their close friends. Facebook has created Threads as a new way to message with close friends in a dedicated, private space. The social network said that they saw the need for smaller circles of friends to stay more connected throughout the day, so that they can communicate what they are doing and how they are feeling through photos and videos.

Threads is a standalone app designed with privacy, speed and users close connections in mind. Users can share photos, videos, messages, Stories and more with their Instagram close friends list. Users are in control of who can reach them on Threads, and they can customise the experience around the people who matter most.

People can use Threads to message those people on their Instagram close friends list and they all have a dedicated inbox and notifications just for them. If users don’t have a list set up yet, they can make one directly from Threads when you download the app.

Threads is the fastest way to share a photo or video with your close friends on Instagram. It opens directly to the camera and allows you to add shortcuts, so you can share what you’re doing in just two taps.