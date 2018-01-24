CAPE TOWN - Social media company Facebook will be introducing a new feature called Marketplace, for users who buy and sell goods on the platform.

The feature will be available in South Africa in coming weeks and has already launched in 47 countries, with more than 550 million people worldwide using it. Marketplace which will be similar to the likes of Gumtree and OLX, makes use of the Facebook interface to offer a safe trading platform for users.

The feature will appear as an icon, at the bottom of the app page in the centre, Facebook Platform’s head of product Karandeep Anand told media.

How to use Marketplace:

1. To use Marketplace, tap on the Marketplace icon.

2. To find what you're looking for, search at the top and filter your results by location, category or price.

3. To sell something, take a photo, describe your item, set your price and you are done.

4. Buyers and sellers can communicate with each other using Facebook Messenger.

There is a list of prohibited items on its policy page. These prohibited items include drugs, tobacco products, unsafe supplements, weapons, and animals. Facebook reminds users to keep their profile’s privacy settings updated to keep safe and that anything sold must comply with the Facebook community standards and commerce policies.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE