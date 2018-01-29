CAPE TOWN - Facebook announced that it will put a focus on local news in the News Feed.
This means that you will see more stories from your local newspaper or television station in your Feed. Currently, the changes are limited to the United States but Facebook plans to introduce them globally.
“People consistently tell us they want to see more local news on Facebook,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post. “Local news helps us understand the issues that matter in our communities and affect our lives", said Zuckerberg.
Since the beginning of the year, the company said it would be caging the focus of the NewsFeed and begin prioritizing posts shared by friends and family over those shared by publishers. Additionally, The company said it would begin taking into account how trusted a news source is when determining its ranking.
By promoting local news stories, Facebook could help reduce the spread of hoaxes and misinformation on pages.
- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE