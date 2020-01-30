Facebook to give users more control over privacy in 2020









One of our main goals for the next decade is to build much stronger privacy protections for everyone on Facebook said Mark Zuckerberg the founder of Facebook. For Data Privacy Day, Zuckerberg shared some of the work that the company has been doing to give users more control over their privacy – on and off Facebook. Reviewing Privacy Settings Over the next few weeks users will receive a prompt encouraging them to review their privacy settings. The prompt will show up in their News Feed and direct users to the Privacy Checkup tool. This makes it easier to adjust who can see posts and profile information, strengthen account security by turning on login alerts, and review the information users share with apps they have logged in to with Facebook.

More Control of Off-Facebook Activity

The Off-Facebook Activity tool is now available to people on Facebook around the world. Other businesses send Facebook information about users activity on their sites and the social network uses that information to show users ads that are relevant to them.

Now users can see a summary of that information and clear it from their account if you want to. Off-Facebook Activity marks a new level of transparency and control.

Introducing Alerts for Third-Party Logins

Facebook Login lets users sign into other apps and services, like games and streaming platforms, using their Facebook account. To help users keep track of their activity and rolled out Login Notifications earlier this month. These notifications alert users when you use Facebook Login to sign into third-party apps to help users stay aware of how your account is being used and edit their settings.

Facebook users should be able to easily understand and manage their information, which is why strengthening privacy controls is so important.

