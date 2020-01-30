DURBAN - One of our main goals for the next decade is to build much stronger privacy protections for everyone on Facebook said Mark Zuckerberg founder and Chief Executive of the social network.
For Data Privacy Day, Zuckerberg shared some of the work that the company has been doing to give users more control over their privacy – on and off Facebook.
Reviewing Privacy Settings
Over the next few weeks users will receive a prompt encouraging them to review their privacy settings. The prompt will show up in their News Feed and direct users to the Privacy Checkup tool.
This makes it easier to adjust who can see posts and profile information, strengthen account security by turning on login alerts, and review the information users share with apps they have logged in to with Facebook.