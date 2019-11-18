On the 20th and the 21st of November, Facebook is hosting a Facebook Developer Circle Leads Summit in Nairobi. Photo: File

DURBAN - On the 20th and the 21st of November, Facebook is hosting a Facebook Developer Circle Leads Summit in Nairobi. The summit is being held ahead of Facebook's first ever Facebook iD8 Nairobi conference for developers and startups from across the continent that will take place on 22nd November 2019 at the Trademark Hotel in Nairobi.

The Facebook Developer Circle Leads Summit will bring together 60 Developer Circle leaders who will be representing 45 circles from across 17 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, with over 74000 members.

Developer Circles is a programme that has designed to create a network of developers across the world, organised locally by community members. The developers meet online and offline to create solutions that cater to the needs of their communities. Developer Circles connects Developer Circle leaders to collaborate, learn, and code with other local developers.

Each circle is led by a volunteer circle lead, who arranges offline meetings and manages the Facebook Group where members can continue the conversation, share code and deepen their knowledge on topics like React and Bots in Messenger.