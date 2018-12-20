Social networking company Facebook did a round up of the 2018 highlights of their newly Facebook Watch. Photo: File

DURBAN – Social networking company Facebook did a round up of the 2018 highlights of their newly Facebook Watch. Facebook Watch which was launched three months ago has already debuted a variety of Facebook Original including Jada Pinkett Smith’s popular talk show Red Table Talk and Sorry For Your Loss starring Elizabeth Olsen.

Facebook currently has more than 400 million people monthly and 75 million people daily that spend at least one minute on Facebook Watch. On average, the 75 million daily visitors spend more than 20 minutes using Facebook Watch.

Facebook through the launch of Facebook Watch are supporting publishers and creators globally in two important areas. The areas are: helping them make money from their videos on Facebook with Ad Breaks and helping have a better understanding of how their content is performing with Creator Studio.

The initial launch of Ad Breaks was in five countries in August. Since then the social network has focused rolling out Ad Breaks across the globe. At the moment Ad Breaks is available in 40 countries worldwide.

As Facebook moves into 2019, they will be funding more Originals and have announced the renewals of four shows for a second season including Huda Boss, Five Points, Sacred Lies, and Sorry For Your Loss.

On looking ahead Facebook said that Facebook Watch was created as a destination that people can visit to find videos that matter to them, video creators that matter to them and other fans that they can connect with.

