DURBAN - Facebook has partnered with Digify Africa to launch the Boost with Facebook training programme in South Africa. The aim of the programme is to train close to 3,000 small South African businesses in vital digital tools and technologies. This builds on the training Facebook delivered in 2017 where Facebook trained more than 3,000 small businesses in South Africa.

Boost with Facebook is an opportunity for learning and skills development for entrepreneurs, including small businesses, jobseekers, and other community leaders, allowing them to find the resources and training they need to thrive in the digital economy.

It also lives as an interactive, audience-curated website that houses and organizes the many services, resources, and training's available to small businesses, job seekers, and community leaders across Facebook's family of apps and services.

Available as half-day workshops with are free and open to everyone, the training sessions will help participants develop powerful tool to help grow their businesses.

"Small and medium-sized businesses are the catalysts of growth and job creation in South Africa. With more than 1.6 billion people connected to small or medium business on Facebook, Boost with Facebook aims to enable local businesses to use Facebook, WhatsApp Business and Instagram to unlock new business opportunities and conquer new markets," said Emilar Gandhi, Public Policy Lead at Facebook, SADC region

For 2019, training sessions are scheduled in Ekurhuleni, Tsakane, Johannesburg Central, Soweto, Mthatha, Sedibeng, Mbombela and Cape Town.

The training content has been updated for 2019 to include new features, skills and competencies that small businesses need to have to effectively utilize the platform to grow their businesses.

"Digify Africa is excited to continue working with Facebook to reach more entrepreneurs. Having seen how powerful Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have been for the businesses we have trained, we are invigorated to reach more businesses and equip them with the hands-on digital skills they need to take their businesses to the next level." - Qhakaza Mthembu, Chief Operating Officer at Digify Africa.

Facebook said that they choose to partner with Digify Africa because they share the same goals and passion about helping small businesses grow. The company added that Digify Africa is also a trusted partner and Facebook has already done work with Digify Africa over the years across the continent.

Also available to users in South Africa is 'Boost with Facebook’ website, developed to help businesses, job-seekers, developers and community leaders find the local and online training they need to develop their businesses and networks.

The resources include:

1. Business Owner

Free resources and practical tools to help sharpen your skills, grow your business, or expand your network.

2. Job Seekers

Free training focused on helping you to learn digital skills, find a job in today's economy and accelerate your career.

3. Community Leaders

Networking and mentorship (available across selected countries) to help support your cause.

4. Developers & Start-ups

Providing global learning programmes and the opportunity to connect with other developers.

