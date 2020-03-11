Facebook’s Community Accelerator programme opens applications to SA

DURBAN - Facebook has opened up applications for the Community Accelerator programme to South African community leaders. An evolution of the Facebook Community Leadership Programme, this six-month accelerator programme provides training, mentorship and funding to help community leaders grow their communities. Up to $3 million (R48,12 million) in total will be awarded to up to 80 programme participants worldwide. Selected community leaders will spend three months learning from experts, coaches and a customised curriculum to create a plan to grow their communities. They will spend the next three months iterating and executing on their plans, with funding and support from their networks. "We are deeply committed to investing in and empowering leaders to start, grow and sustain meaningful communities that positively impact people’s lives," said Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director Facebook Africa. Ntshingila added, "That’s why we are not only investing in creating new tools for community leaders on our platforms, but also in connecting with them, learning from them, and using our resources to open new opportunities for their communities".

In 2019 the Facebook Community Leadership Programme provided training, funding, and support to 115 community leaders. The leaders reported that their projects impacted over 1.9 million lives through online community support, the use of helpful resources and other activities made possible by the programme.

Leaders from South Africa who took part included:

1. Gabriel Hoosain Khan, LGBTI community, Human Rights

2. Lusanda Magwape, Dream Factory Foundation

3. Nadine Maselesele, Salt River High Tutoring

Facebook has also announced that it has built new tools to help community leaders add new members and moderate conversations in their Groups. An improved membership management tool improves how Group admins can manage new member requests, and content moderation features make it easier for admins to see important posts and find specific content.

The Community Accelerator programme is one of the many investments Facebook is making in community leaders. The Facebook Community Learning Labs brings Group admins with similar goals together into a collaborative digital classroom for structured learning, a dedicated Facebook team with experience helps group admins achieve their goals.

The Community Hub, meanwhile, is a place where anyone can access product education and learn more about Facebook’s programmes. It includes tips and tools for starting, managing and growing a community.

If you run an impactful, established community, ready to grow using Facebook’s apps and have the time and energy to invest in this program, you can apply here before 10 April 2020 if you are 18 years and older. Community leaders from South Africa, including those without a presence on one of Facebook’s apps, are welcome to apply.

All applications are due by 10 April 2020 and the programme will begin in June 2020.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE