DURBAN - Facebook has launched a feature called Off-Facebook Activity will allow users to see a summary of the apps and websites that send Facebook information about a user's activity according to the Facebook Newsroom. The feature will allow users clear this information from their account if they want to.

This feature according to Facebook is another way to give users more transparency and control on Facebook.

What Is Off-Facebook Activity?

With Off-Facebook Activity, users can see and control the data that other apps and websites share with Facebook.

With this feature users can:

1. See a summary of the information other apps and websites have sent Facebook through our online business tools, like Facebook Pixel or Facebook Login

2. Disconnect this information from your account if you want to

3. Choose to disconnect future off-Facebook activity from your account. You can do this for all of your off-Facebook activity, or just for specific apps and websites.

Facebook is slowly rolling out the feature to people in Ireland, South Korea and Spain. The social network will roll out the feature to the other countries everywhere over the coming months.

Clearing your Off-Facebook Activity

If users clear their off-Facebook activity, the social network remove the user's identifying information from the data that apps and websites choose to send Facebook.

Facebook will not know which websites users visited or what you did there, and we won’t use any of the data you disconnect to target ads to you on Facebook, Instagram or Messenger.

The social network said that since Facebook Activity is a new kind of tool, there was no template for them to follow. Facebook engineering teams redesigned their systems and built a new way for them to process information.

According to Facebook, this feature marks a new level of transparency and control, and they will keep improving.

